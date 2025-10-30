Man who fell from upper deck of PPG Paints Arena wasn’t using designated staircase, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Officials have confirmed details regarding a man who fell from the upper deck of PPS Paints Arena during a Penguins game.

Emergency crews were called to the arena at 7:15 p.m. on Monday after a man reportedly fell from Section 234.

Sources told Channel 11 that he was trying to step down from one row but tripped and fell.

In a statement on Thursday, the Penguins and PPG Paints Arena managing partner Oak View Group said the man was not using the designated staircase at the time of the incident.

The safety barrier remained intact, the statement says, adding that all safety barriers were constructed in accordance with building and safety codes and have been properly maintained.

“Our collective thoughts continue to be with the individual injured during Monday night’s game and his family,” the statement says.

The man, a Beaver County native and 2008 Blackhawk High School graduate, was last listed in critical condition.

