Man arrested, accused of shooting another man in eye during road rage incident on Parkway West

PITTSBURGH — A man is behind bars after an apparent road rage incident on the Parkway West in Pittsburgh last month.

Police say they were called for reports of rifle shots fired from one vehicle into another vehicle in the area of Exit 69 A on I-376W on July 14.

A 60-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his eye.

Rashawn Hall, 22, was arrested on Aug. 12 in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and conspiracy.

Hall is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

