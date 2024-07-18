Man will serve up to 30 years for overdose death of 5-year-old Pennsylvania girl

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A man labeled as a “career drug dealer” will spend up to 30 years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a 5-year-old Johnstown girl.

Albert Spicer, 36, was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison in the death of Alaia Young, WJAC reports.

Alaia was found dead inside her home in October 2022.

Spicer trafficked and supplied the fentanyl that resulted in Alaia’s death. WJAC reports the judge told Spicer his actions cased “death and destruction in communities everywhere.”

Spicer reportedly had at least six prior drug-dealing convictions.

“This defendant is the stem that caused an unthinkable tragedy — the death of a purely innocent five-year-old girl,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “His drug trafficking days have lasted long enough, and this sentence will ensure it will be many years before he can possibly pose another risk to society.”

Alaia’s mother, Volaura Askew, was also charged in her death. Askew pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Charges are pending against Spicer’s girlfriend, Elyse Young, in connection to Alaia’s death.

