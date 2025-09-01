Many experts are down on Steelers’ playoff chances

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

NFL.com’s panel of 29 analysts recently projected the division winners and wild card teams for the 2025 season, and a majority of them don’t have the Pittsburgh Steelers making the playoffs.

The Steelers didn’t receive any votes to win the AFC North. Twenty six of the analysts had the Baltimore Ravens winning the division, while three picked the Cincinnati Bengals.

Only six analysts picked the Steelers to make the playoffs. Judy Battista had the Steelers as a fifth seed, while Keegan Abdoo, Grant Gordon and Maurice Jones-Drew had the Black and Gold as a sixth seed. The Steelers got two votes as a seventh seed from Dan Parr and Chad Reuter.

