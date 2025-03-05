Marc Fogel, Corey Comperatore’s family invited to President Trump’s address to Congress

Several people from our region will be special guests at President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Marc Fogel and Corey Comperatore’s family are among a group of “everyday Americans” first lady Melania Trump invited to the U.S. Capitol.

Fogel, a Butler County native who was imprisoned in Russia for more than three years, was released in February as part of a prisoner swap negotiated by the Trump administration. He and his mother, Malphine, will attend. In a statement, Fogel said the privilege of sitting before a joint session of Congress as Trump speaks is not lost on him.

“Just over a month ago, I was uncertain if I would ever see America again. Now, I am, with my wonderful mother, a guest in its most historic chamber having received such an overwhelming welcome from my beloved country and so many people—including many Members of Congress who are here who worked very hard to bring me home. I am so grateful. Words cannot adequately express the magnitude of my emotions. I will be back to meet with many to thank you personally. I appreciate your graciousness in giving me the time I need to reconnect with my family and get my footing. God Bless our country.”

Corey Comperatore was shot and killed while shielding his family from the gunman who made an attempt on Trump’s life during a rally in Butler last July. The former fire chief’s widow, Helen, and their two daughters are expected to attend the address.

