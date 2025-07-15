Market District holding hiring event Tuesday for new Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH — Market District will hold an in-person hiring event on Tuesday for its new location in East Liberty, set to open this fall.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kingsley Community Center on Frankstown Road.

The store is looking to hire 100 full-time and part-time team members as it prepares to open the new location on Penn Avenue later this year.

Open positions include team leaders, chefs, line cooks, bakers, meat cutters, cashiers, overnight team members and more.

On-the-spot interviews will be held with the potential to receive a same-day job offer.

If you are interested in a position, click here for more information and to pre-apply before the event.

