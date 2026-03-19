Mars Area Public Library reopens after making repairs to damage caused by winter storm

MARS, Pa. — The Mars Public Library is back open more than a month after it was forced to close as water crept into the library after ice dams from January’s major winter storm formed on the roof.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local library sustains heavy water damage caused by ice dams

It took the library 44 days to repair after the weather damage. That was a lot longer than they originally anticipated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mars Area Public Library remains closed as water damage remediation efforts continue

So, they were extremely excited to finally open their doors again to the community this morning.

“Its great. I just got a book!” third-grader Luke Miller said on his first day back.

He got to check out the brand new kids’ section and pull his favorite books off the library shelves again.

“It’s awesome,” Miller said.

The snowfall left a foot of ice in the gutters of the building.

As it began to melt, it dripped from the ceiling, down the walls and into the floors.

The estimated cost of that damage is between $20,000 and $30,000.

While none of the books, magazines, and video games were damaged, the library had to replace drywall, insulation, and furniture, leaving administrators no choice but to shut down and start making repairs.

“We thought maybe we can block off certain areas and be able to reopen to the public, but it wasn’t just one area, it was another area and then another area that kept appearing, which is why we tried to reopen in the beginning and then just chose to close,” Library Director Jane Callihan said.

Callihan says she and the library can’t thank the community enough.

“We’re just so thankful that we’re reopen. Staff is excited to see the public again and I’m sure the public is excited to see the library and staff as well,” Callihan said.

The library offered curbside pickup during its closure. That will no longer be available now that the library is back open.

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