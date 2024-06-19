Massive fire breaks out in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews were called to a major house fire in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in the 900 block of Gibson Street around 9:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: House fire in Pittsburgh during heat wave prompts massive emergency response

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see large flames and thick smoke pouring out of the top of the house.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

