Man leads police on chase to hotel in Cranberry Township; suspect still at large

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say led police on a chase to a hotel in Cranberry Township.

Our crew at the scene saw a massive police presence at the Clarion Inn on Route 19 Tuesday. Police from several municipalities are at the scene, as well as the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

There was an incident that started near the Ross Park Mall that later led to a police pursuit. The suspect eventually crashed his car and ran on foot to the hotel, police said.

Police have since cleared from the scene in front of the hotel and said they are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story and our crew is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

