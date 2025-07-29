Massive water main break shuts down West Mifflin road, dozens of customers impacted

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A massive water main break in West Mifflin is impacting customers and traffic in the area.

Homestead Duquesne Road is closed in both directions from Saint Agnes Lane to Bettis Road as crews work to repair the break.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said approximately 100 customers are affected, and water service is expected to be restored Tuesday afternoon.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area until repairs are done.

