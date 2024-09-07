Local

Matt’s Maker Space opens location at a children’s behavioral health facility in Wexford

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Matt's Maker Space at Children’s Pine Center in Wexford

WEXFORD, Pa. — UPMC Western Behavior Health opened a place for kids to explore STEAM topics while receiving care at Children’s Pine Center in Wexford.

The Thursday ribbon cutting marked the 46th Matt’s Maker Space to open since the initiative began in 2007 and the third one at Western Behavior Health facilities.

Western Behavior Health officials say the space will allow hands-on expressive and experimental play.

Matt’s Maker Space says the spot emphasizes the arts and is curated to ensure safety while encouraging creativity.

