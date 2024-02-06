McCandless police officer uses taser, stun gun during arrest of suspected drunk driver

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — A McCandless police officer deployed a taser and stun gun while attempting to arrest a man suspected of driving while under the influence.

Court documents show two McCandless officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ferguson Road and Duncan Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

When officer Patrick Jennings interacted with one of the drivers, Brian Estep, he noticed a strong smell of alcoholic beverage coming off Estep’s breath. Estep admitted to coming from Barry’s Pub, but claimed to have drank a few glasses of water before driving.

Jennings also met with the other driver, who said he was proceeding through a stop sign when he was hit by Estep’s vehicle.

Then, the documents say Jennings took Estep over to a nearby gas station to conduct field sobriety tests. After the tests, Jennings attempted to place Estep under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

When Jennings grabbed Estep’s wrist, the documents say Estep started to “tense up” and refused to comply with commands. The other officer came over to assist with the arrest, but Estep continued to resist and started to become combative.

That’s when the documents say Jennings deployed his taser, which hit Estep in the back. Jennings deployed the taser twice, then used a stun gun on Estep. When Estep fell after the stun gun deployment, the taser was knocked out of Jennings’ hand and the wires wrapped around his leg.

After an additional officer responded, Estep was taken into custody. Court documents show he’s facing several charges, including driving under the influence, resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

