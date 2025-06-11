McCutchen’s big swing, Falter’s solid effort give Pirates series win over Marlins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew McCutchen climbed the leaderboards with a big home run, and Bailey Falter had a solid start for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins in Wednesday’s rubber match at PNC Park.

How We Got There

The Pirates (28-41) manufactured a run with runners on the corners and two outs in the second. Ke’Bryan Hayes broke from third base attempting to get caught in a rundown, but catcher Nick Fortes threw wildly to second base, which allowed Henry Davis to score from third.

Andrew McCutchen provided the big swing for the Pirates with a three-run home run to left-center off Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (3-7) in the bottom of the fifth to give them a 4-0 lead.

