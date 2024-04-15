McDonald Borough closes East End Park due to ‘increasing drug activity’

MCDONALD, Pa. — McDonald Borough announced the decision to close East End Park on Monday.

Borough leaders say they made the decision because of increasing drug activity and and continuous discovery of paraphernalia.

The park is closed immediately until further notice.

“Safety to park visitors is the borough’s main concern at this time,” a Facebook post reads. “A plan by McDonald Borough and McDonald Police Department is in place to directly remediate the problem.”

Leaders plan to add police patrols, a security camera, motion detection lights and locked gates to the dugout entrances.

The park will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group