McKeesport Area High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct, on paid leave

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teacher at McKeesport Area High School is facing sexual misconduct allegations, sources confirm to Channel 11.

The solicitor confirms a ChildLine accusation was made and the district is now investigating.

The teacher, who has not been identified, is on paid leave.

We’re working to learn if any charges have been filed.

This is the second investigation in the district that Channel 11 has told you about within the last year.

In September, three McKeesport Area School District employees were placed on unpaid leave regarding a separate sex scandal.

>> McKeesport Area school board meets after superintendent resigns amid security guard sex scandal

In December 2023, allegations arose that a security guard got pregnant after having a sexual relationship with a student at McKeesport Area High School.

Superintendent Tia Wonzo resigned after failing to report the alleged relationship.

>> Internal investigation shows McKeesport educators ‘frightening failure’ to report child abuse

According to investigative documents obtained by Channel 11, a student first reported the allegations to a teacher on Oct. 27, 2023.

That teacher went to the principal who called the superintendent.

No one reported it to ChildLine for five days, until the teacher finally reached out.

Former superintendent Tia Wonzo ultimately resigned.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group