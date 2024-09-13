3 McKeesport Area School District employees placed on unpaid leave amid security guard sex scandal

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Three McKeesport Area School District employees have been placed on unpaid leave amid a sex scandal in the district.

Channel 11 first told you about the scandal in December 2023, when allegations arose that a security guard got pregnant after having a sexual relationship with a student at McKeesport Area High School.

Superintendent Tia Wonzo recently resigned after failing to report the alleged relationship.

Thursday night, the school board revealed the results of disciplinary hearings held over the last month.

One employee will be reinstated tomorrow, and the other three have been moved from paid leave to unpaid leave.

The district did not identify those employees or their positions.

“The process now has been placed in the employee’s hands if they would like to move forward with some type of hearing or arbitration,” McKeesport Area School District Solicitor Gary Matta said.

According to investigative documents obtained by Channel 11, a student first reported the allegations to a teacher on Oct. 27, 2023.

That teacher went to the principal who called the superintendent.

No one reported it to ChildLine for five days, until the teacher finally reached out.

Allegheny County police are investigating the delay in reporting at the request of the district attorney’s office.

