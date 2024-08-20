Local

McKeesport police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — City of McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

Zyon Johnson, 11, was last seen in the 1600 block of Library Street.

Zyon is described as being 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black slides and gray sweatpants.

Police said Zyon is originally from Clairton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.

