McKeesport police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Raymond Reese

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police in McKeesport are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Raymond Reese, 14, is missing from the 1400 block of Beech Street. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie and black shoes.

Police said Raymond has a piercing in her left nostril.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-675-5015.

