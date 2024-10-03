McKeesport police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police in McKeesport are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Raymond Reese, 14, is missing from the 1400 block of Beech Street. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie and black shoes.

Police said Raymond has a piercing in her left nostril.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-675-5015.

