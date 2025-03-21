McKeesport residents demand answers at meeting following viral video of arrest

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Community members in McKeesport say they want more transparency and accountability from the McKeesport Police Department after a recent arrest video went viral.

Fawn Walker-Montgomery said, “We are terrified that these McKeesport police officers are going to kill someone.”

There’s a call to action in McKeesport - specifically when it comes to the McKeesport Police Department.

Kay Stinson is the sister of 72-year-old Callie Stinson Senior. She said, “There’s always been an issue. I don’t understand the police, I don’t understand why they so violent.”

Callie Stinson Senior is seen in a cell phone video that recently went viral. In it, you can see a McKeesport Police officer repeatedly kneeing Stinson while another officer kneels on top of the man’s neck and head. Officers remain on top of the McKeesport native until he is handcuffed and sat upright.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Questions surround elderly man’s arrest in McKeesport; police chief defends officer’s use of force

Fawn Walker-Montgomery is the CEO of the Take Action Advocacy Group. She said, “We want liberation. You know we want to not die by the hands of these police officers.”

Stinson was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of resisting arrest. His family says the 72-year-old suffered head trauma and broken ribs due to what happened during his arrest. McKeesport’s Mayor defended the officers’ use of force.

“The mayor told the media he’s not calling an outside agency. He doesn’t feel like these officers did anything wrong. He said that,” Walker-Montgomery said.

Which is one of the reasons she and others are pushing for a police review board.

Walker-Montgomery explained, “Right now, the way the process is you have police, and the mayor investigating the police and there’s no recourse for people there’s nowhere for people to go the complaint process is not transparent it’s not online, no one knows how it works. "

Allegheny County created its own police review board in 2021. Municipalities have the option to opt in. But according to the County’s website, so far none have. Community members are also being asked to boycott community activities with the city and the police department.

Advocates are asking frustrated McKeesport Community members to show up for the next council meeting on April 2nd. The meeting starts at 7 but they’re asking people to come at 6 to rally beforehand.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group