Medics host fundraiser to support family of 12-year-old boy who drowned in Donora

DONORA, Pa. — First responders are supporting the family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned in the Monongahela River.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from Monongahela River in Donora

Mon Valley EMS hosted a fundraiser at their headquarters. They sold meals, including pork chops and pulled pork sandwiches.

Rontae Lester drowned last month while swimming with friends in Donora.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State, local leaders call for safety changes after 12-year-old drowns in Monongahela River

EMS officials said the fundraiser is helping the community reach out to his family in their time of need.

“We just want to make sure that we can do whatever we can to help out the family. We know everybody is struggling. Everybody’s been through some hard times, so anything we can do, we just try to be that reaching hand for the family,” said EMS Supervisor Samantha Poole.

All of the money raised will go to the family. Organizers said they were hoping to raise between $3,000 and $4,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group