Medics rescue 85-year-old man hurt in fall on Frick Park trail

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh medics rescued a man who was hurt in a fall on a Frick Park trail on Monday.

Public safety officials say medics responded to Frick Park around 8 a.m. to help an 85-year-old man who fell and hurt his hip while walking along the Clayton Hill trail.

First responders found the man about a quarter mile into the park and treated his injuries on-site before getting him onto an ATV and taking him to the Frick Park Nature Center. From there, he was taken to a hospital in stable condition by ambulance.

