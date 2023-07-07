Local

Meet Johnny: North Huntingdon Police Department introduces newest K9 officer

By WPXI.com News Staff

K9 Johnny

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The North Huntingdon Police Department introduced their newest K9 officer on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, K9 Johnny is the newest dog on the force.

Johnny is a 10-month-old Belgian Malinois.

Johnny and his handler were recently certified in narcotics, meaning he’s officially on duty.

K9 Johnny still has more training to go through later this summer.

“This pup has already bonded with the officers that he & Sgt Wardman serve alongside with on night shift, and loves to come in and visit the dispatchers & officers on duty,” the post reads.

