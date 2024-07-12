Memorial service held for Pitt legend Bobby Grier

PITTSBURGH — A full military tribute for an icon in our community. Friends, family and military brethren gathered at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to say goodbye to civil rights icon, Air Force Veteran and football star Bobby Grier.

Grier died June 30 at the age of 91. He was a seven-year veteran of the Air Force, and was the first African American ever to play football in the Sugar Bowl.

From the 21-gun salute, taps and the presentation of the American Flag, the sendoff was fitting for someone everyone called a great and humble man.

“The veterans have been awesome. This is really nice. They’ve done a lot for us and we want to tell them thanks,” said Grier’s daughter Cassandra Grier.

State Representative Valerie Gaydos went to school with the Grier children. She was among those paying their respects.

“Grier epitomized the strength of standing up and keeping your eye on the ball,” Gaydos said.

In 1956, Grier integrated the Sugar Bowl, on his 23rd birthday. Pitt was set to play Georgia Tech in the game, but Georgia’s governor was opposed to racial integration and tried to prevent Grier from playing. The Georgia Tech president, its student body and football team went against its governor, and Pitt players refused to play without their teammate.

Channel 11 talked with Grier in 2023 about the historic moment, asking him if he knew what a big deal it was back then.

“No, not really,” Grier said smiling. “I just thought it was a football game.”

In the years since, Grier stayed in Pittsburgh to raise his family, coached their teams and touched countless lives. He was an avid supporter of the military, and a humble man his children looked up to.

“I’m incredibly proud and so blessed to have him as a dad,” said Rob Grier, Jr. “Dad was an amazing individual.”

“He had a beautiful class that you can’t buy or build,” Cassandra Grier added. “Everyone who was around him, everybody loved him, everybody loved my dad.”

Grier now is buried with his late wife, Dorothy, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

