Menstrual products now available for free at state parks across Pennsylvania

Menstrual products are now available for free at more than half of Pennsylvania’s State Parks.

Tampons and pads will be stocked in restrooms, visitor centers and offices at 68 parks across the Commonwealth.

“If you happen to find yourself in one of our state parks and in need of a basic hygiene supply... you shouldn’t have to cut your visit short to find it somewhere else. It should be here,” First Lady Lori Shapiro said.

This effort is part of the Shapiro administration’s broader work to make public spaces more accessible and supportive for all.

