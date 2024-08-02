Metallica’s philanthropic arm awards grant to CCAC

PITTSBURGH — A legendary heavy metal band just proved its mettle in Pittsburgh. So did the region’s largest foundation, which effectively served as the opening act.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative awarded a $75,000 grant to CCAC. Add that to $50,000 from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and CCAC’s Workforce Development Division is launching a Skilled Trades Academy. The academy will introduce regional high school students, ages 14 to 17, to selected skilled trades, including welding, solar photovoltaic technology, commercial vehicle operation, electrical technology and HVAC technology.

Community College of Allegheny County is among 18 recipients across the country — and the first community college in Pennsylvania to receive a $75,000 grant from the initiative. It is MSI’s largest expansion to date.

