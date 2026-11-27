PITTSBURGH — A winter-like weather system brought heavy rain to the Pittsburgh area on Thanksgiving, producing the region’s second-wettest Thanksgiving on record.

More than 1.5 inches of rain fell officially throughout the storm.

Channel 11 News reported that the system formed as a dip in the jet stream lifted abundant Gulf moisture into colder air. However, temperatures in the lower atmosphere remained too warm to produce frozen precipitation.

Severe Weather Center 11 meteorologist Adis Juklo explained that slightly cooler conditions would have dramatically altered the outcome.

“If it was just about six to maybe eight degrees colder in the lower atmosphere, well, we probably would have had one of our biggest November snowstorms on record,” Juklo said.

Based on meteorological estimates, Pittsburgh would have received over a foot of snow, with higher accumulations north of the city and less to the east due to downslope winds.

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