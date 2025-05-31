Mezeh Mediterranean Grill opening first Pittsburgh location in June

Fast casual eatery Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is preparing to open its doors in South Fayette.

Mezeh will hold its grand opening on Thursday, June 6, at the Piazza at South Fayette Township. This is the fast casual restaurant’s first location in Pittsburgh, which is the third area in Pennsylvania the chain has opened up shop in, complimenting operations in State College and Philadelphia.

“We see Pittsburgh as a really strong market, we’re hoping to open five to six stores there in the next couple years,” Madelaine Brewer, Mezeh chief marketing officer, said. “Pittsburgh has some healthy fast casual options but compared to other markets we’re in, it seems to be lacking a bit and there aren’t a lot of Mediterranean places and those that there are are mostly sit down. We do offer dine in, but the majority of the business is take out, delivery and catering, so I think we’re filling a gap there.”

