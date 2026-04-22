Mike McCarthy Has One Must for Drafting a WR

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost certainly going to draft a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, and maybe two or three by the time they’re done with their current tranche of 12 selections by the end of the draft on Saturday.

“Historically, when you talk about slot receiver, the first thing you think about is the guy can run an option route. Really what slot receivers were known for. In my experience, I’ve always looked for the guy who was athletic enough and had the ability to win outside,” Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said during his pre-draft press conference on Monday. “Outside of the numbers, we call it the Autobahn. The ability to win out there, and then transfer that size and skillset inside...”

The Steelers brought in a slew of receivers for pre-draft visits and traded for Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, giving DK Metcalf a No. 2 wideout to work with.

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