Mike Tomlin extends non-losing season streak to 17 years

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Mike Tomlin has extended his well-noted NFL record of non-losing seasons to 17 in a row to start his coaching career, which no other coach in NFL history has ever accomplished. Only Tom Landry (21 seasons, 1965-1985) and Bill Belichick (19 seasons, 2001-2019) have more consecutive winning seasons than Tomlin’s 17. Landry had five consecutive losing seasons to start his career with the Dallas Cowboys, while Belichick had losing seasons in Cleveland and in his first season in New England.

Overall, the Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003, which is by far the longest active streak in the NFL. It’s also the second-longest streak in NFL history behind just the Dallas Cowboys’ 21-year run from 1965-85. The Steelers finished 8-8 four times over the past two decades (2006, 2012, 2013 and 2018).

Since becoming the Steelers head coach in 2007, Tomlin has only coached one game that did not have playoff implications or matter to it. That was the Week 17 regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns in 2012.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group