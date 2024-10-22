Mike Tomlin hints at QB Russell Wilson starting in Monday’s game against New York Giants

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is keeping his lips mostly sealed when it comes to who will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.

In his media availability Tuesday, Tomlin praised Wilson’s composure in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, stating he was “unmoved and unshaken by the lack of fluidity with the start.”

When asked if Wilson would get the starting role again Monday, Tomlin responded with a big smile that he was scheduled to get first-team reps, but he would “see where the week leads us.”

Wilson made his Steelers regular season debut Sunday in a dominating victory. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more in the 37-15 win.

The Steelers currently have a record of 5-2, which is tied for the top spot in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

