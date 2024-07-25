Mike Tomlin offers insight on Russell Wilson’s calf issue, opportunity for Justin Fields to step in

LATROBE, Pa. — It was definitely a bit of a surprise when Russell Wilson took the field for Day 1 of Steelers training camp practice in a baseball hat and sneakers. Fans will have to wait at least one more day to see the new QB1 in action

“Starts aren’t always ideal, but that’s like life man,” said Head Coach Mike Tomlin. “Russ woke up today, his calf was tight, it was my decision to sit him down today.”

Tomlin added that Wilson is day-to-day. He also noted Wilson wanted to be out there practicing. Much like we’ve heard from Tomlin in the past, one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.

“On the flip side of that it was an awesome opportunity for Justin and a challenge for our offensive unit to deal with a little adversity at the onset,” said Tomlin.

Justin Fields woke up to a text at 6 a.m. this morning from the team’s quarterbacks coach saying ”Be ready for first team reps.” That opportunity was one Fields welcomed.

“I was definitely trying to take advantage of each and every rep I got today,” said Fields. “Looking forward to getting better tomorrow. It’s good to face some short-term adversity and stuff that’s not expected.”

As the offense continues to adjust to all the new pieces and faces, receivers like Calvin Austin say working with both Wilson and Fields on the first team is a great way to continue to grow and develop a rapport with their new quarterbacks.

“They have a good rapport with the receivers,” said Austin. “They’re comfortable enough saying, ‘Hey don’t, don’t do this because I’m seeing this,” If we see something after the play, they’re just like ‘Okay bet I got you.’ It’s just been good talks and everything I definitely feel like we’re building in the right direction.”

General Manager Omar Khan spoke Thursday afternoon as well. Khan saying they’re going to be ‘smart and strategic’ when it comes to getting Wilson on the field. Day 2 of training camp practice continues in Latrobe on Friday.

