Russell Wilson doesn’t practice to start training camp, dealing with calf issue

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed after practice that quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf issue that he woke up with, and that’s why he didn’t practice on Thursday.

Wilson is considered day-to-day. Kicker Chris Boswell received a vet days off

“Russ woke up today and his calf was tight,” Tomlin said. “It was my decision to sit him down today and create a little short-term discomfort for him, not allowing the small problem to become a bigger problem. He could be characterized as day-to-day. But on the flip side of that it was an awesome opportunity for Justin (Fields) and the challenge for our offense as a unit to deal with a little adversity at the outset.”

Justin Fields said he found out at about 6 a.m. that he would get first-team reps. Despite sitting out, Wilson got in some work with the wide receivers after practice.

