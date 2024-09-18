Miley Cyrus sued for allegedly copying Bruno Mars song in her Grammy-winning hit ‘Flowers’

Pop star Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit that claims she copied Bruno Mars in her Grammy-winning song “Flowers.”

NBC Nchordews reports Cyrus was sued in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday.

The lawsuit accuses her and her fellow songwriters for “Flowers” of copying part of Bruno Mars’ 2013 hit “When I Was Your Man.”

Mars, however, is not named as a plaintiff.

In the suit, Tempo Music Investment, a music investment platform, accuses Cyrus of “unauthorized reproduction, distribution and exploitation” of the song.

“Any fan of Bruno Mars’ ‘When I Was Your Man’ knows that Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ did not achieve all of that success on its own,” Tempo’s legal team said in the suit.

Per NBC, the suit claims Cyrus copied multiple elements of the song, including the melodic pitch design and verse sequence, the connecting bass line, certain bars of the chorus, theatrical music elements, lyric elements and cord progressions.

Attorneys pointed to the harmony and melody of the chords of both songs, claiming they are “substantially similar.”

Representatives for Cyrus and Mars did not respond to NBC News requests for comment.

