‘A miracle’: Somerset County man recovering after mining accident

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A Somerset County man is being called a miracle by his doctors as he recovers from a mining accident.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the accident happened on Jan. 5.

The victim, Tim Page, was loading a mine car and ran out of room in the back, so he placed a box that weighed about 70 pounds in the front.

The ground shifted in the mine, causing the roof to drop, WJAC reports. This caused the box to shoot backward and hit Page in the chest.

Page broke both of his arms and suffered a collapsed lung.

He is recovering at UPMC Presby.

A GoFundMe has been set up as Page continues to recover. Click here if you’d like to donate.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, WJAC reports.

