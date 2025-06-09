MISSING CHILD: Police searching for 12-year-old boy with special needs

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with special needs.

Pittsburgh police say Kiemoni Thompson was last seen on Sunday riding a green bicycle with black lettering. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

Kiemoni is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is often seen in the Carrick and Larimer neighborhoods, police say.

Pittsburgh police ask anyone with information about Kiemoni’s whereabouts to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

