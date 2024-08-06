Local

Missing Kentucky teen may be in Pennsylvania, authorities say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Missing Haley Hardin

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A national organization is asking people in Pennsylvania for help while they search for a missing teenage girl.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is looking for Haley Hardin, 14, of Louisville.

The agency says Haley went missing on Aug. 4 from her Louisville home. She may still be in Kentucky, but she also may have traveled to Pennsylvania.

Haley is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair.

Haley’s dad told NCMEC she’s never gone missing before and her family is concerned for her safety. He shared this message to his daughter: “Come home baby girl, I love you so much. Love, dad.”

Anyone with information on where Haley is should contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office (Kentucky) at 1-502-543-7074.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Tim Walz selected
  • Person dies after being hit by train in Monaca
  • Detectives trying to piece details together after teen shot, killed in Ohio Township
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Video catches arrest after high-speed police chase along Parkway East
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read