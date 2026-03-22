Missing man’s body found near Monongahela River

The body of a man missing from Washington County for more than a month has been found.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office states that the body of Shelby Rhodes, 26, was found in a riverbed off Benola River Road in Forward Township on Friday.

Rhodes was reported missing in early February, and searchers spent days combing the river in the Donora area with sonar, drones, divers and a search-and-rescue dog.

His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

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