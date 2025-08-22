Mix of clouds, sunshine to start the weekend, with pop-up shower possible later

PITTSBURGH — A mix of clouds and sunshine will start the weekend, and you may see a pop-up shower later in the day, especially east of Pittsburgh in the higher elevations. Most areas, however, will stay dry.

A few showers or a stray storm will also be possible on Sunday, with higher chances after lunch into the afternoon and early evening.

Then, get ready for a taste of fall! Cooler, less humid air settles in on Monday and sticks around through a good part of next week. Daytime highs will be in the 70s, and overnight lows may drop as cool as the upper 40s.

