Mon Incline will close temporarily for replacement of key part

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Incline will be closed for temporary maintenance starting this week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said on Monday that regular repair services would begin on Wednesday.

Crews will replace the incline’s haul cable hitch. PRT explained that this part is responsible for connecting the passenger cars to the operating cable. They said it is routinely replaced as part of regular upkeep, including earlier this year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry will inspect the incline before it reopens.

Shuttle buses will be available to commuters during the closure.

Officials expect the incline to be up and running again by Thursday at noon.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call PRT’s Customer Service (412-442-2000) or visit their website. Updates will also be regularly posted here.

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