Mon Incline repaired after passengers were trapped mid-trip; remains indefinitely closed

PITTSBURGH — Repairs are complete on the Mon Incline, just a couple of days after dozens of riders were rescued when the cars stopped unexpectedly.

But, Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say that the incline will be closed through at least the end of the week.

PRT determined a motor controller failed on Saturday, causing the cars unexpected stop about 40 feet from their stations. These parts regulate the speed, stopping and starting of the incline’s motors. They then rotate the pulleys that move the incline cables, which move the cars up and down Mt. Washington.

The controller, or drive, was replaced on Monday. But, if you see the incline cars moving up and down — it’s not because it’s open. PRT says those are test trips. The incline is still closed until further notice.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety will inspect the incline before it reopens.

Shuttle vans will continue operating shuttle vans between Station Square and the upper incline station every 15-20 minutes. Additionally, the 40-Mt. Washington runs every 40 minutes between downtown Pittsburgh and Mt. Washington.

