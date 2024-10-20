Monday declared Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for parts of Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Monday will be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day in parts of Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the orange air quality has been declared because of “fine particulate matter.”

Fine particulate matter can consist of chemicals emitted from construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires. Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, common pollutants from power plants, industries, and vehicles, could also impact air quality.

The air quality action day will be in place for communities in the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Bough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day area are strongly encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by voluntarily:

· Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

· Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

· Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

For more information, visit DEP at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb, EPA’s AirNow at www.airnow.gov, Allegheny County Health Department at www.alleghenycounty.us/airquality or Southwestern Pennsylvania Air Quality Partnership at www.spaqp.org.

