Monday will be calm, cool after stormy weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be a calm, cool day after a stromy Sunday evening across the area.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunshine will be abundant much of the week with highs in the 60s. Some areas will see the first frost of the fall season later this week with temperatures dropping into the 30s a few nights, especially later in the week.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on Hurricane Milton as it is expected to make landfall late Wednesday along Florida’s west coast with heavy rain, high storm surge and winds topping 125 mph.

