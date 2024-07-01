Monessen teen sentenced for shooting, killing best friend

MONESSEN, Pa. — A teenager from Monessen was sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison in the deadly shooting of his best friend in 2022.

>> 16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen

Terry Newton, now 17, pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter to shooting and killing Amari Altomore, 16.

>> Local teen accused of shooting, killing best friend appears in court

The shooting happened in Newton’s bedroom.

>> Charges filed in November murder of Monessen teen

Newton left the home after the shooting and wasn’t able to be located for several weeks, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a release. The gun was never found.

Newton was also sentenced to one year of supervised release following his prison sentence and will have to pay restitution.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NO

©2023 Cox Media Group