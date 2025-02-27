Monroeville Giant Eagle recalls bread over undeclared allergen

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Bread sold at the Monroeville Giant Eagle was recalled over an undeclared allergan.

The grocery store on Monroeville Boulevard voluntarily recalled “Multigrain Sourdough” sold in its bakery department. They say a limited amount of the bread was incorrectly labeled as “Multigrain Tuscany,” resulting in an undeclared sesame allergen.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the bread.

Giant Eagle says the bread was produced on Feb. 24 with a sell-by date of Feb. 26. It has a PLU number of 77624, which consumers can find printed in the upper right-hand corner of the label.

There have been no reports of illnesses at this time.

Anyone who purchased the bread should throw it away or return a qualifying receipt to the Monroeville Giant Eagle for a refund.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group