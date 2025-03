MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Monroeville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected in a series of retail thefts at Ulta Beauty stores.

Police said the man, who is in his late teens or early twenties, has been stealing merchandise from multiple locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroeville Police at 412-856-1111.

