Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic evacuated; fire department investigating

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic was evacuated Friday morning.

Officials with VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System said a carbon monoxide alarm went off in the clinic. Emergency shutoff was activated and the building was evacuated.

No employees or patients were adversely impacted, officials said.

The fire department is investigating what caused the alarm to go off.

Once the situation is resolved, the clinic plans to contact patients to reschedule appointments.

