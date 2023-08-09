Monte Cello’s to add pizza buffet at Wexford location

WEXFORD, Pa. — A beloved local Italian restaurant chain is adding a new feature to its Wexford restaurant.

Monte Cello’s announced on Facebook that diners will soon be able to dive into a pizza buffet.

“You heard it right – all-you-can-eat pizza in a casual and friendly atmosphere. Bring your appetite and join us for a scrumptious feast,” the post reads.

More information about the buffet will come at a later date.

