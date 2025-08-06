Months-long lane closures scheduled for Browns Hill Road in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Months-long lane closures on Browns Hill Road in Pittsburgh are expected to cause traffic delays for drivers through December.

The closures will occur between Beechwood Boulevard/Hazelwood Avenue and the Homestead Grays Bridge, and will begin on Aug. 18.

The closures are necessary for concrete roadway and joint repairs, drainage improvements and curb replacement, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.

One of the two inbound lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, while one of the two outbound lanes will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Browns Hill Road is a heavily traveled route, with more than 40,000 drivers using it daily.

The timing of the lane closures is designed to avoid rush hours, but drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Weekend work hours might be incorporated into the project at a later date, and any updates will be announced on social media and Allegheny Alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group