Moon Township man charged with racing, crashing while DUI downtown

PITTSBURGH — A Moon Township man is facing a long list of charges after Pittsburgh Police say video shows him drag racing with another car, before a violent crash in downtown Pittsburgh. That crash happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and Ross Street, not far from the County Jail, around 2AM Sunday morning.

“I think it’s really insane they were drag racing,” Brittany Humphries tells Channel 11.

We could see where a pole was ripped out of the concrete early Sunday morning by a Dodge Ram, barreling down Second Avenue, and blowing through a red signal at the intersection with Ross Street while drag racing. Some of the truck’s yellow paint was transferred to the base of the pole. Police say the driver, Gregory Duke, hit the pole so hard, the fire department had to free the wedged poll from the left side of the truck.

