Moon Township man pleads guilty to filing false tax return, causing at least $1M tax loss

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Moon Township pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

The Department of Justice said Albert Boyd Jr., 53, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Officials said from 2017 to 2022, Boyd did not report income from his company, Boyd Roll-Off Services, on the business’s tax return. This resulted in a total tax loss of at least $1.03 million.

Specifically, Boyd ensured that much of the company’s income from the sale of scrap metal went unreported by causing cash proceeds not to be deposited in the business bank account and causing checks to be deposited into accounts other than the business bank account, officials said. Boyd then failed to provide his tax return preparer with records relating to the undeposited cash and diverted checks.

Boyd’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

